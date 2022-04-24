Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return

From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics squadron parachute team.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of thousands of people were in attendance for the return of one of Louisville’s most popular annual events.

People from all over came to Waterfront Park to enjoy the weather and events scheduled for Thunder Over Louisville. Following a three year hiatus due to COVID, authorities anticipated the crowd to be nearly record breaking, increasing the need for a public safety plan.

Angela Ingram with the Louisville Metro Police Department said there were a total of six arrests made at Saturday’s event. Of those, charges include minor assaults, outstanding warrants and some alcohol- related offenses.

One woman was arrested for intentionally striking a traffic guard with a car on East Witherspoon Street and Adams Street around 11:30 p.m., Ingram said. The traffic guard suffered minor injuries.

There were 18 children reported missing yesterday who have all been reunited with their families as of Sunday.

No other significant events were reported.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawntaya Snowden (left) was last seen being forced into a black Mazda CX7 with unknown Ky....
Police locate kidnapped Louisville woman; suspect still at large
Woman hit by car while walking on sidewalk in Louisville dies at hospital
MGN
Louisville man identified as crash victim on Taylorsville Road
Watch Thunder Over Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center
KDF: Thunder Over Louisville 2022 schedule released
Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student

Latest News

Two pilots practice in formation ahead of Thunder over Louisville
Biggest crowds since COVID flock Waterfront Park for Thunder Over Louisville
From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Biggest crowds since COVID flock Waterfront Park for Thunder Over Louisville
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug....
Man shot and killed in Limerick neighborhood; LMPD investigating
MGN
Louisville man identified as crash victim on Taylorsville Road