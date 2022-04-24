Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of thousands of people were in attendance for the return of one of Louisville’s most popular annual events.

People from all over came to Waterfront Park to enjoy the weather and events scheduled for Thunder Over Louisville. Following a three year hiatus due to COVID, authorities anticipated the crowd to be nearly record breaking, increasing the need for a public safety plan.

Angela Ingram with the Louisville Metro Police Department said there were a total of six arrests made at Saturday’s event. Of those, charges include minor assaults, outstanding warrants and some alcohol- related offenses.

One woman was arrested for intentionally striking a traffic guard with a car on East Witherspoon Street and Adams Street around 11:30 p.m., Ingram said. The traffic guard suffered minor injuries.

There were 18 children reported missing yesterday who have all been reunited with their families as of Sunday.

No other significant events were reported.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.