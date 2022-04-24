Contact Troubleshooters
Biggest crowds since COVID flock Waterfront Park for Thunder Over Louisville

From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics squadron parachute team.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a three year COVID hiatus, Thunder Over Louisville has made its return. Officials said they were expecting nearly 800,000 people or more to flock to the waterfront.

The forecast for Saturday’s event was one of the hottest since 2004. Waterfront Park opened 9 a.m., but that didn’t stop several people from getting their seats to get best view and to beat the heat.

“It’s a big deal,” Sandy Thompson, who attended Thunder Over Louisville said. ”It really is a big deal. It’s amazing seeing the planes fly over that close. It’s very hot today, but I’m not complaining because we have been wanting some heat and some sun.”

Johnathon Stechow came all the way from Virginia.

“The name in its itself- Thunder, it shakes the ground,” Stechow said. “It lights up the sky. It is the best firework show I get to see.”

He said made it to Waterfront Park at 7 a.m. to get one of the best spots on the lawn. Stechow said Thunder is tradition for his family.

”We planned months ahead to come here,” he said. “We got our Airbnb set up. We picked up which vehicle we were going to take- which I am not a fan but it has the DVD player, so.”

Coming from the Marine Corps, Stechow said he’s drawn by it all. From the rides, food vendors, to the show opening that started with the special tactics squadron parachute team.

“When I saw that there was an air show when I first came here, I was so stoked,” Stechow said. “You get to see smoke lines in the sky. It’s really nice to put down the phones and get to be around everyone that you love. That’s really the thing I love most.”

”Everything was really fun,” spectator Lillian Tucker said. “We was all having like smiles the whole time. It’s like the suspense building up to the fireworks.”

All of the events led up to the grand finale fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

