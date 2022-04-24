Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction

An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.(Bonhams)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A dress worn by Judy Garland in the classic film “The Wizard of Oz” is up for auction.

The dress was specifically matched to a scene from the movie in which Garland’s character Dorothy faces the Wicked Witch of the West in the Witch’s Castle.

Bonhams says the blue and white gingham dress is one of only two existing dresses with the white blouse and only one of four blue and white dresses in existence.

The fabric label of the dress is inscribed with “Judy Garland.”

An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.(Bonhams)

The dress went missing in the 1980s after it was given to the Head of Drama at The Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. by actress Mercedes McCambridge.

The costume was recently discovered, and will go for anywhere between $800,000 to $1.2 million, according to Bonhams.

The other dress with the blouse was also sold by Bonhams in 2015, where it went for over $1.5 million.

The dress will be presented at the Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television sale in Los Angeles on May 24.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawntaya Snowden (left) was last seen being forced into a black Mazda CX7 with unknown Ky....
Police locate kidnapped Louisville woman; suspect still at large
Woman hit by car while walking on sidewalk in Louisville dies at hospital
MGN
Louisville man identified as crash victim on Taylorsville Road
Watch Thunder Over Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center
KDF: Thunder Over Louisville 2022 schedule released
Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student

Latest News

French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he...
France’s Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
Passenger saves woman's life on Frontier Airlines flight despite required item missing from...
Man saves woman who stopped breathing on flight despite missing item in medical kit
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000 lung transplants
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000th lung transplant
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon