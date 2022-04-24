Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Louisville man identified as crash victim on Taylorsville Road

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man killed in a crash on Taylorsville Road Saturday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on Taylorsville Road at Houston Boulevard, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle headed west on Taylorsville Road was turning left onto Houston Blvd. when they were hit by another driver traveling east. The westbound driver was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

The coroner identified the victim as 59-year-old Scott Gentry of Louisville.

The other driver was taken to Norton Suburban and is expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawntaya Snowden (left) was last seen being forced into a black Mazda CX7 with unknown Ky....
Police locate kidnapped Louisville woman; suspect still at large
Woman hit by car while walking on sidewalk in Louisville dies at hospital
Watch Thunder Over Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center
KDF: Thunder Over Louisville 2022 schedule released
Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student

Latest News

From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
Two pilots practice in formation ahead of Thunder over Louisville
Biggest crowds since COVID flock Waterfront Park for Thunder Over Louisville
From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Biggest crowds since COVID flock Waterfront Park for Thunder Over Louisville
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug....
Man shot and killed in Limerick neighborhood; LMPD investigating