Louisville man identified as crash victim on Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man killed in a crash on Taylorsville Road Saturday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on Taylorsville Road at Houston Boulevard, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle headed west on Taylorsville Road was turning left onto Houston Blvd. when they were hit by another driver traveling east. The westbound driver was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

The coroner identified the victim as 59-year-old Scott Gentry of Louisville.

The other driver was taken to Norton Suburban and is expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

