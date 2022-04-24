Man shot and killed in Limerick neighborhood; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after man was shot and killed in the Limerick early Sunday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 500 block of West Breckinridge Street, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man believed to be in his early twenties dead.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or you the the online crime tip portal.

