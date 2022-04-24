Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Man shot and killed in Limerick neighborhood; LMPD investigating

Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug....
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after man was shot and killed in the Limerick early Sunday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 500 block of West Breckinridge Street, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man believed to be in his early twenties dead.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or you the the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawntaya Snowden (left) was last seen being forced into a black Mazda CX7 with unknown Ky....
Police locate kidnapped Louisville woman; suspect still at large
Woman hit by car while walking on sidewalk in Louisville dies at hospital
MGN
Louisville man identified as crash victim on Taylorsville Road
Watch Thunder Over Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center
KDF: Thunder Over Louisville 2022 schedule released
Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student

Latest News

From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
Two pilots practice in formation ahead of Thunder over Louisville
Biggest crowds since COVID flock Waterfront Park for Thunder Over Louisville
From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Biggest crowds since COVID flock Waterfront Park for Thunder Over Louisville
MGN
Louisville man identified as crash victim on Taylorsville Road