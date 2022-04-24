Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Planes of Thunder static display returns to Louisville after 21 years

The static display of aircraft was also part of Thunder from 1996 until 2001.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville returned in full swing on Saturday, with this year’s air show celebrating the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.

What was once a part of Thunder, the Planes of Thunder Static Display returned to Louisville for the first time in more than 20 years on Sunday. The static display of aircraft was part of Thunder from 1996 until 2001, the release said.

The Planes of Thunder Static Display was held at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Fans had the opportunity to get a close look at select military aircraft from the air show and meet some of the aircrew.

“I think every parent should get to see through their child’s eyes- just lighting up,” Angine Duvall said. “He has said ‘oh my gosh’ so many times just looking at all the different planes today,”

The event was sold out. Long lines of families filled Kentucky Air National Guard Base.

“I am so pumped up and excited,” aviation fan Parker Burke said. “It was my dream to see this stuff the military uses and my dream came true, and this is the day. I am probably never going to forget this in my life.”

Joshua Gunderson flew one of the most advanced planes in the military, the F-22 Rapture.

“If you were able to make the airshow yesterday,” Gunderson said. “You obviously saw some of the cool performance features of the airplane in terms of how it can do back flips and cart wheels, and go really slow, really fast, and that’s a fraction of the capabilities of this airplane that we use.”

Gunderson is from Tampa, Florida. He said he flies at air shows across the globe and gets to meet veterans along the way.

“I was one of those little kids. you know,” he said. “I got to go to airshows as a little kid and I met basically the same person that is doing my job back in 1958. He was flying the F-15 Sea Eagle and that was the airplane I grew up wanting to fly. So, I got to meet him when I was 11-years-old. I took a picture and didn’t think anything of it.”

Avery Duvall, 11, said he has had a passion for planes for a few years.

“I’ve wanted to do this for years,” he said. “I wanted to actually get a picture beside my favorite types of planes and to finally get that opportunity, it is amazing.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air
From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to UofL in critical condition.
Man critically injured in crash on Taylor Boulevard
At least two cars were severely damaged in a crash on Mount Washington Road.
3-car crash on Mount Washington Road under investigation; one person seriously injured
Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating...
Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media

Latest News

Students from Arvin Education Center’s Engineering Academy in Buckner designed and built boats...
Cardboard, duct tape boats put to the test by Oldham County students
Students from Arvin Education Center’s Engineering Academy in Buckner designed and built boats...
Cardboard, duct tape boats put to the test by Oldham County students
Brough Brothers Distillery, owned by three Louisville brothers, officially opened its doors on...
African American distillery chosen as official bourbon for Louisville’s Great Steamboat Race
Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater both attended and were quarterbacks for the University of...
Lamar Jackson, Teddy Bridgewater returning to Louisville for wellness day
The Hope Village sits at the corner of College and Brook Streets and will provide medical...
Community partners chip in for Louisville’s Hope Village