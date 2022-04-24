Planes of Thunder static display returns to Louisville after 21 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville returned in full swing on Saturday, with this year’s air show celebrating the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.

What was once a part of Thunder, the Planes of Thunder Static Display returned to Louisville for the first time in more than 20 years on Sunday. The static display of aircraft was part of Thunder from 1996 until 2001, the release said.

The Planes of Thunder Static Display was held at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Fans had the opportunity to get a close look at select military aircraft from the air show and meet some of the aircrew.

“I think every parent should get to see through their child’s eyes- just lighting up,” Angine Duvall said. “He has said ‘oh my gosh’ so many times just looking at all the different planes today,”

The event was sold out. Long lines of families filled Kentucky Air National Guard Base.

“I am so pumped up and excited,” aviation fan Parker Burke said. “It was my dream to see this stuff the military uses and my dream came true, and this is the day. I am probably never going to forget this in my life.”

Joshua Gunderson flew one of the most advanced planes in the military, the F-22 Rapture.

“If you were able to make the airshow yesterday,” Gunderson said. “You obviously saw some of the cool performance features of the airplane in terms of how it can do back flips and cart wheels, and go really slow, really fast, and that’s a fraction of the capabilities of this airplane that we use.”

Gunderson is from Tampa, Florida. He said he flies at air shows across the globe and gets to meet veterans along the way.

“I was one of those little kids. you know,” he said. “I got to go to airshows as a little kid and I met basically the same person that is doing my job back in 1958. He was flying the F-15 Sea Eagle and that was the airplane I grew up wanting to fly. So, I got to meet him when I was 11-years-old. I took a picture and didn’t think anything of it.”

Avery Duvall, 11, said he has had a passion for planes for a few years.

“I’ve wanted to do this for years,” he said. “I wanted to actually get a picture beside my favorite types of planes and to finally get that opportunity, it is amazing.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.