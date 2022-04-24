Contact Troubleshooters
Two-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Highview neighborhood

Kuriger said the family is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child was shot in the Highview neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m., when officers were called to respond to the 7200 block of Vaughn Mill Road, Major Brian Kuriger said during a statement.

Kuriger said a two-year-old at the apartment complex suffered a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The child was taken to Kosair Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition. The child is expected to survive their injuries.

Officers do not believe foul play was involved. Kuriger said the incident is a good reminder for the community and gun owners to practice gun safety.

“We need to make sure that we’re smart in the way that we are keeping our firearms inside the homes,” Kuriger said. “That we’re keeping them locked up, ammunition is not stored in the same location as the firearm, and that it’s definitely out of reach of any child that could be inside the home.”

Kuriger said the child’s family is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

