3-car crash on Mount Washington Road under investigation; one person seriously injured

At least two cars were severely damaged in a crash on Mount Washington Road.
At least two cars were severely damaged in a crash on Mount Washington Road.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least three cars were involved in a crash in south Jefferson County on Mount Washington Road early Monday.

It happened 8:30 a.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash in the 6200 block of Mt. Washington Road near Hidden Forest Way, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Early investigation revealed a vehicle headed eastbound on Mt. Washington Road went off into the shoulder. Investigators aren’t sure what caused the vehicle to do so.

The driver overcorrected and veered into the westbound lanes, hitting two other vehicles and causing one westbound vehicle to flip over, Ellis said. The other westbound vehicle was moderately damaged.

Four people were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle has serious injuries, and the three people from the two westbound vehicles are expected to survive their injuries, Ellis said.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is continuing its investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

