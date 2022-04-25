4 injured in Eastern Parkway crash; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Eastern Parkway crash involving multiple cars that left at least four people seriously hurt is under investigation.

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said the crash happened around noon near the corner of Eastern Parkway and Norris Place, about a block from BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse on Bardstown Road.

According to preliminary information, a car speeding on Eastern Parkway swerved into another car and rolled, Ruoff said. The car then spun into oncoming traffic and was hit on the passenger side.

Four people in the first car that was speeding, including a teenager, were rushed to Louisville hospitals. Ruoff said no one else involved in the crash needed to be brought to the hospital.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Eastern Pkwy/Norris Pl, roadway is shut down for extended period for investigation of a multiple vehicle collision. — LMPD (@LMPD) April 25, 2022

