Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say

A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.(franky242 via Canva)
By WFSB staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl in Connecticut died after she became “entangled” with a farming tractor Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Watertown Police Department identified the child as Ellie Kuslis.

Police said the girl had become entangled within a slice seeder that was attached to the rear of the tractor.

The girl’s father was operating the tractor at the time of the accident. The tractor was stationary at the time; however, the seeder remained engaged, according to police.

Emergency crews were called, but the child was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy conducted Sunday determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, and the death was certified as accidental.

“The Watertown Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the child and wishes to express our gratitude to the police officers, firefighters and neighbors who did all they could to help,” police wrote in a news release.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air
From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to UofL in critical condition.
Man critically injured in crash on Taylor Boulevard
At least two cars were severely damaged in a crash on Mount Washington Road.
3-car crash on Mount Washington Road under investigation; one person seriously injured
Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating...
Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media

Latest News

Students from Arvin Education Center’s Engineering Academy in Buckner designed and built boats...
Cardboard, duct tape boats put to the test by Oldham County students
Peter Harley, a North Carolina grandfather plans to row solo from US to France.
ACROSS THE SEA: 61-year-old man to row solo from US to France
One of the planes plunged to the ground in the Arizona desert.
Pilots speak after mid-air plane swap stunt goes wrong in Arizona
Authorities said kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar was found Tuesday. Police earlier...
Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained
The film comes to live in the concert event and features the entire film on a huge screen,...
‘Encanto’ goes on tour with sing-along film concert this summer