Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say

Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An employee at an Arby’s in Alabama was arrested after police said she threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru Saturday.

Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the Arby’s employee “just snapped” when the interaction with a customer escalated.

Authorities responded to calls of an altercation between an employee and a customer. Police said the employee threw grease on the customer in the drive thru.

Yarbrough said the victim, a female customer in her early 30s, was in her car and had two children with her at the time.

The woman has secondary burns on a large portion of her body and is recovering at an area hospital, according to Yarbrough.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Shea Denise Peoples for first-degree assault. She was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

An Arby’s spokesperson said in a statement, “The actions of the former employee in Hueytown, AL, were reprehensible. We immediately terminated the offender, and we are cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation. Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Louisville man identified as crash victim on Taylorsville Road
From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
Kuriger said the family is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.
Two-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Highview neighborhood
A man was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot near the intersection of Brenda Lane and...
Man transported to hospital after shooting on Old Preston Highway
Two pilots practice in formation ahead of Thunder over Louisville
Biggest crowds since COVID flock Waterfront Park for Thunder Over Louisville

Latest News

Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcees the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award...
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film-set shooting
Business closures, supply chain issues, job losses and higher production costs are all hitting...
Make Ends Meet: Inflation and rise of interest rates
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front
Vanessa Eubanks, 39, was charged with criminal trespassing, assault, disregarding traffic...
Woman accused of hitting officer with car while attempting to avoid Thunder traffic