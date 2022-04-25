Contact Troubleshooters
Arrest warrant issued for woman for her role in juveniles fighting in Covington

Arrest warrant issued for woman for her role in juveniles fight in Covington
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for another person in connection with a fight that preceded the shooting of three juveniles and an adult.

Covington police issued a warrant for the arrest of Danielle Brantley on April 21, according to the document obtained by FOX19 NOW.

The complaint alleges Brantley and others gathered to watch two teenage girls fight on April 4 near the area of 17th Street and Russell Street.

“Review of the video footage from before the altercation shows Brantley walking one of the juveniles involved in the fistfight through the alley towards the location of the altercation with the intent for the juvenile to fight another juvenile,” the warrant claims.

Brantley told the juvenile girl “you better beat her a** and make her remember you,” according to the warrant. Brantley also told her “stomp her mother f****** head into the ground,” the document says.

As the crowd watching the fight turns violent, police said Brantley and four others “jumped into the altercation,” the complaint reads.

Brantley pushed several people and stood over the two juveniles as they fought on the ground, according to the warrant.

She yells at one of the girls: “eat, eat, eat” several times while she stands overtop the two fighting.

Brantley is facing a riot charge, according to the warrant.

Brantley is the latest person to have a warrant issued for her arrest.

Ashley Snapp, 34, was arrested last week on riot and endangering the welfare of a minor charges.

Three juveniles, ages 7, 11 and 14, were injured in the April 4 shooting.

Two shooting suspects have been arrested.

Thomas Brown, 41, faces charges of assault, rioting and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to court documents. Brown was also shot and released from the hospital after a few days.

Taquan Estes, 17, is facing assault, possession of a handgun by a minor and riot charges, Covington police announced previously.

