Business owner trying to track down couple in waterfall engagement photo

Mystery couple gets engaged at High Falls.
Mystery couple gets engaged at High Falls.(Micah Paldino)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of an Asheville business is trying to track down a couple caught on camera getting engaged under a waterfall in western North Carolina in March.

Micah Paldino snapped the picture at High Falls in Dupont Forest on March 19 and is trying to find the couple to give them the photo.

Paldino said “I realized all of a sudden it was a proposal. And I was literally just right there at the perfect time when I snapped it where he proposed to her and you can see her holding her mouth. She was in total shock.”

Paldino owns Asheville Threads and is also offering the couple a gift certificate to his store.

“there was this really amazing moment when the sun came out and the mist was rising from the waterfall. I started to take a photo and I saw a guy kneel down,” Paldino said.

If you know the couple in this picture, contact Asheville Threads.

