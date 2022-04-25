Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Limerick neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Chordae Allen, from Louisville, died after being shot in the Limerick neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police responded to the shooting, located in the 500 block of West Breckenridge Street, around 8:30 a.m., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

Officers found a man, later identified as Allen, who had been shot and killed.

No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues its investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

