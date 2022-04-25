Contact Troubleshooters
Dawn at the Downs allows guests to watch horse training for Derby, Oaks

The Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs on Derby Day 146.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced guests can come and watch the nation’s top three-year-old Thoroughbreds train in preparation of this year’s Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks.

From April 23 through May 4, Churchill Downs will be open free of charge from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for guests to watch, the release said.

Guests can enter Churchill Downs through the Paddock Gate and will be able to park for free in the White Lot where they will be directed to watch the morning workouts.

No outside food and beverage is allowed.

