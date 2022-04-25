Felon accused of shooting man during drug deal on Old Preston Highway

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing nearly a dozen charges after allegedly shooting another man during a drug deal Sunday night in Bullitt County.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in Hillview at a home near the intersection of Old Preston Highway and Brenda Lane, where investigators found the victim with several gunshot wounds, according to an arrest report for Brandon Ritchie, 21. Officers were told by a witness that Ritchie shot the victim during a drug deal.

Ritchie was arrested hours later around 3:30 a.m. on Crestwood Lane.

Ritchie admitted to officers after being brought to Hillview PD that he went to Old Preston Highway to sell the shooting victim five Percocets, according to the arrest report. He said the victim, who was standing outside his car while Ritchie was parked with the window down, tried to take the pills without paying for them and then tried to grab Ritchie’s phone. Ritchie claimed the shooting victim then hit him in the face several times before Ritchie grabbed a gun from his girlfriend’s lap in the passenger seat and shot at the victim four times.

The victim was shot in both legs and the head, and one of Ritchie’s shots struck a neighbor’s house while she was standing outside, according to the arrest report. Another round went through the victim’s shed and into the garage next door, where a person and their child were inside.

Ritchie said after the shooting, he got rid of the Percocets and emptied the gun of the remaining bullets.

After the shooting, the victim was sent to UofL Hospital for treatment. The seriousness of their injuries has not been revealed.

Ritchie faces four counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of assault, tampering with evidence, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He’s also charged with drug trafficking.

