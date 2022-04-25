Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cooler air moving in

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Cooler temperatures for a few days
  • 70s return late week
  • Unsettled weather arrives for the weekend and Derby week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll dry out Monday night as the cold front departs to our east, yet the clouds will hang out for a while through Tuesday morning. Cooler air behind the front will send low temperatures down into the 40s.

Tuesday’s clouds will depart by the afternoon, leaving us with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Dry and clear weather continues into Tuesday night as low temperatures drop back into the 30s and lower 40s.

Some rural frost potential cannot be ruled out Wednesday morning, but more populated areas look safe at this time. The middle part of the workweek is a sunny one with highs in the 60s. Wednesday is easily the pick of the week!

We should climb back near or above 70° by the end of the week.

Unfortunately, the unsettled weather looks to return with the warming temperatures. This will mean scattered showers and thunderstorms making a comeback for some of the Derby Festival events over the weekend!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

