JCPS honors graduates of future teachers program

All of this year’s program graduates were also given the opportunity to sign conditional offers of employment with JCPS
By Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is celebrating students who have completed the Teaching and Learning Pathway program.

A record number of 84 students graduated from the program. Daiya Thompson is one of those 84 graduates.

“Now that I do have it figured out, it’s just a large weight off my shoulders,” Thompson said.

Thompson is a senior at Central High School and wants to be a teacher one day. She currently teaches freshmen at her school. After graduation, she plans to travel the country with the Love Notes program while studying at Jefferson Community and Technical College.

Thompson said her passion is driven by the students.

“Making a difference in their everyday lives,” she said. “Just to watch them change, grow up and just be amazing people. Overall, it’s just an amazing feeling. It’s a fulfilling feeling that just teachers can get.”

More than half of the program’s latest group of graduates bring diversity to the classroom, like Thompson. She said it’s another way to connect with her students.

“I say that it is a big difference me being an African American and having a positive influence to my community,” she said. “So it’s just an amazing feeling overall that I can be a leader of positive social change.”

All of this year’s program graduates were also given the opportunity to sign conditional offers of employment with JCPS, meaning they can return to JCPS as teachers when they graduate college.



