JCPS investigating after students allegedly shot with BB guns at bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is investigating after multiple students said they were shot by BB guns while waiting at a bus stop on Monday morning.

The incident happened at a bus stop at Dena Drive and Manslick Road in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan.

Seven students claimed to be hit after being fired at by BB guns. Callahan said two of the students needed medical care for their injuries.

Five other students claimed they had been shot, but did not have any reported injuries, Callahan confirmed.

If JCPS students are responsible for the shooting, Callahan said they will be disciplined according to the district’s policy and procedures.

JCPS security is handling the investigation. No other details were provided.

