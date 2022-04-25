JCPS opens first after-school student support center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are many students in our area who need a little extra attention. Now, they’ll be getting just that.

On Monday, JCPS opened the first of three after-school student support centers. It’s called Elev8.

The after-school center will accommodate up to 250 students in grades K-12 who live in West Louisville and need additional academic support.

“The future state of JCPS includes additional instructional time,” superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “I’m proud that the Elev8 Student Learning Centers will provide targeted support and increased learning time for students that is engaging and located right in their neighborhood.”

The center will be staffed by retired teachers who will offer additional instruction, targeted tutoring, college and career support and enrichment opportunities to make learning fun and exciting.

In addition to receiving reading and math tutoring and hands-on learning, students will also be exposed to activities related to STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The center is located at 2500 West Broadway. Students in five West Louisville zip codes are being invited to the first Elev8 location, which will be open for students from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each weekday for the remainder of the school year and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in June.

The center’s programming is aimed at students whose academic progress, particularly in reading and math, has been impacted by chronic absenteeism.

“I’m excited to see this project come to fruition,” Alicia Averette, assistant superintendent for academic support programs and special populations said. “Elev8 Student Learning Centers will provide academic and enrichment opportunities for students in a fun, engaging and inviting environment.”

There is no fee for enrollment in the program and participation is by invitation only.

