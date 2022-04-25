Contact Troubleshooters
KFC Yum! Center, American Red Cross host blood drive amid blood shortage

Donors who participate will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and a chance to...
Donors who participate will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and a chance to win a new camper.(American Red Cross)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross has partnered with the KFC Yum! Center to host a blood drive amid vulnerable blood supply levels.

Organizers are encouraging donors to make an appointment to ensure accident victims, cancer patients, among others have easily accessible blood when they need it, the release said.

According to the release, the drive needs at least 50 more people to sign up and make an appointment to ensure success for patients.

The blood drive will be held Tuesday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. Free parking will be available for participants in the KFC Yum! Center garage.

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies so that plasma with high levels of antibodies may be used as “convalescent plasma” to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems, the release said.

Donors who participate will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and a chance to win a new camper.

All blood types are needed and accepted. Upon arrival, donors must show a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification, which will be required at check-in.

To make an appointment, healthy individuals can download the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org, using sponsor code: KFCYUM, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). People can also enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

