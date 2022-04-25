Louisville Metro seeking applicants to improve equity in food system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is seeking organizations to apply for grant funding to improve access and equity in the city’s food system.

The city said up to $500,000 is available from a CDC grant focused on reducing health disparities, according to a release. The funds will be awarded to multiple organizations based on proposals submitted.

Organizations are asked to submit proposals that understand the current and future needs of the community and are working to eliminate inequities in the food system, the Department of Public Health and Wellness said.

Applications must be submitted by June 5. For more information and to apply, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.