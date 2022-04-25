Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Louisville Metro seeking applicants to improve equity in food system

The city said up to $500,000 is available from a CDC grant focused on reducing health...
The city said up to $500,000 is available from a CDC grant focused on reducing health disparities.(Pixabay)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is seeking organizations to apply for grant funding to improve access and equity in the city’s food system.

The city said up to $500,000 is available from a CDC grant focused on reducing health disparities, according to a release. The funds will be awarded to multiple organizations based on proposals submitted.

Organizations are asked to submit proposals that understand the current and future needs of the community and are working to eliminate inequities in the food system, the Department of Public Health and Wellness said.

Applications must be submitted by June 5. For more information and to apply, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Louisville man identified as crash victim on Taylorsville Road
From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
Kuriger said the family is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.
Two-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Highview neighborhood
A man was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot near the intersection of Brenda Lane and...
Man transported to hospital after shooting on Old Preston Highway
Two pilots practice in formation ahead of Thunder over Louisville
Biggest crowds since COVID flock Waterfront Park for Thunder Over Louisville

Latest News

Turtle lovers can now earn cash by correctly predicting the Kentucky Turtle Derby winners for...
Slowest 2 minutes in sports: Kentucky Turtle Derby is back!
People at Waterfront Park enjoying the nice weather. (Source: WAVE News)
Waterfront Park named one of the best riverwalks in America
There’s a new non-profit in West Louisville looking to help women who don’t know where to go....
Woman renovates grandmother’s West Louisville house into recovery home
Tyria Cowan, founder of House of W.O.M.B., plans to make a lot of changes to get her family...
Woman renovates grandmother’s West Louisville house into recovery home