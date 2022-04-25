Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Slugger Field completes major park renovations

The team is hoping to pack Louisville Slugger Field for the first time since 2019.

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-million dollar renovation project for Louisville Slugger Field has been completed, and city officials helped show off the improvements on Monday afternoon.

Louisville Slugger Field said projects at the ballpark began prior to the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The new renovations include improvements to both the ballpark and event space. It includes the new Humana Cabana in right field, two new outfield bars, an expanded children’s playground area, netting extensions for safety, three LED ribbon boards and more.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer joined project managers on Monday at Slugger Field for the commemoration event.

Greg Galiette, president of the Louisville Bats, said many of the renovations have been eagerly awaited for by fans,.

“We had been waiting and waiting for certain things to finally show up, and they just did within the last few weeks,” Galiette said. “The final piece was the picnic table for the Humana Cabana which just in time completed that project in time to be enjoyed for Thunder this weekend and rave reviews came back for everyone that was out there.”

The Louisville Bats’ season began on April 5 in front of a full-capacity crowd. The next home game for the Bats will be on May 10 versus the Toledo Mud Hens.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

