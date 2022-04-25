Contact Troubleshooters
Man critically injured in crash on Taylor Boulevard

The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to UofL in critical condition.
The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to UofL in critical condition.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was seriously injured in a crash at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Ashland Avenue, just south of the Watterson Expressway.

The crash happened around 3:34 p.m. Monday, when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a motorcycle and a tow truck, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Officials said the driver of the motorcycle was headed northbound on Taylor when he hit the driver’s side of a tow truck that was turning left at the intersection, heading south.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, Ruoff said.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

