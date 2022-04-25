Man killed in hit-and-run walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who died after being hit by a car while walking on the shoulder of Bardstown Road has been identified.

Zachary Bentley, 29, died due to blunt force injuries after being hit by car in the 6900 block of Bardstown Road on Thursday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, when a driver had swerved onto the shoulder for an unknown reason.

Police said Bentley had been walking on the shoulder of Bardstown Road when he was hit.

Bentley was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the driver, 22-year-old Kobe Stanton, allegedly continued down Bardstown Road before being stopped by an officer.

Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of Bardstown Road and leaving. (LMDC)

Stanton was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failing to render aid and driving on a suspended license.

In court on Friday, Stanton plead not guilty. A judge placed a $20,000 bond for Stanton’s release.

Stanton is due again in court on May 2.

