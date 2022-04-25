Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Man killed in hit-and-run walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road identified

A Louisville man who died after being hit by a car while walking on the shoulder of Bardstown...
A Louisville man who died after being hit by a car while walking on the shoulder of Bardstown Road has been identified.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who died after being hit by a car while walking on the shoulder of Bardstown Road has been identified.

Zachary Bentley, 29, died due to blunt force injuries after being hit by car in the 6900 block of Bardstown Road on Thursday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, when a driver had swerved onto the shoulder for an unknown reason.

Police said Bentley had been walking on the shoulder of Bardstown Road when he was hit.

Bentley was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the driver, 22-year-old Kobe Stanton, allegedly continued down Bardstown Road before being stopped by an officer.

(Story continues below)

Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of...
Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of Bardstown Road and leaving.(LMDC)

Stanton was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failing to render aid and driving on a suspended license.

In court on Friday, Stanton plead not guilty. A judge placed a $20,000 bond for Stanton’s release.

Stanton is due again in court on May 2.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air
From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to UofL in critical condition.
Man critically injured in crash on Taylor Boulevard
At least two cars were severely damaged in a crash on Mount Washington Road.
3-car crash on Mount Washington Road under investigation; one person seriously injured
Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating...
Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media

Latest News

Brough Brothers Distillery, owned by three Louisville brothers, officially opened its doors on...
African American distillery chosen as official bourbon of Louisville’s Great Steamboat Race
Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater both attended and were quarterbacks for the University of...
Lamar Jackson, Teddy Bridgewater returning to Louisville for wellness day
The Hope Village sits at the corner of College and Brook Streets and will provide medical...
Community partners chip in for Louisville’s Hope Village
Cherokee Golf Course could stay, or could be incorporated into Cherokee Park.
Residents divided over future of Cherokee Park Golf Course
Area residents got their last chance to have input about the future of the Cherokee Park Golf...
Residents divided over future of Cherokee Park Golf Course