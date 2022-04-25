Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Man transported to hospital after shooting on Old Preston Highway

A man was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot near the intersection of Brenda Lane and...
A man was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot near the intersection of Brenda Lane and Old Preston Highway in Hillview.(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Old Preston Highway Sunday night.

Hillview Police Chief Bill Mahoney said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Old Preston Highway and Brenda Lane.

Mahoney said a man was shot and transported to a nearby hospital.

He said he did not know the victim’s condition.

Mahoney said Hillview Police did have a suspect identified and officers were actively searching for him.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air
From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to UofL in critical condition.
Man critically injured in crash on Taylor Boulevard
At least two cars were severely damaged in a crash on Mount Washington Road.
3-car crash on Mount Washington Road under investigation; one person seriously injured
Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating...
Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media

Latest News

Students from Arvin Education Center’s Engineering Academy in Buckner designed and built boats...
Cardboard, duct tape boats put to the test by Oldham County students
Students from Arvin Education Center’s Engineering Academy in Buckner designed and built boats...
Cardboard, duct tape boats put to the test by Oldham County students
Brough Brothers Distillery, owned by three Louisville brothers, officially opened its doors on...
African American distillery chosen as official bourbon of Louisville’s Great Steamboat Race
Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater both attended and were quarterbacks for the University of...
Lamar Jackson, Teddy Bridgewater returning to Louisville for wellness day
The Hope Village sits at the corner of College and Brook Streets and will provide medical...
Community partners chip in for Louisville’s Hope Village