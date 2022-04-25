Man transported to hospital after shooting on Old Preston Highway

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Old Preston Highway Sunday night.

Hillview Police Chief Bill Mahoney said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Old Preston Highway and Brenda Lane.

Mahoney said a man was shot and transported to a nearby hospital.

He said he did not know the victim’s condition.

Mahoney said Hillview Police did have a suspect identified and officers were actively searching for him.

This story will be updated.

