Roadwork underway repairing potholes as part of ‘Pothole Blitz’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Public Works is celebrating the teams deployed to fix potholes and keep Louisville roads in safe condition.

On Monday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer joined Metro Public Works’ Roads and Operations crews as they celebrated this year’s “Pothole Blitz” season.

According to Metro Public Works, nine teams are deployed daily through the city to fix up potholes and make repairs on roadways.

Over 27,000 potholes have been fixed by Metro Public Works since the beginning of 2022, according to a release.

WAVE News checked out pothole reports on the Metro’s 311 map and drove around to see how much work has been done.

One of the larger potholes to surface revealed old brick streets underneath.

Fischer shoveled out steaming asphalt as workers filled yet another pothole, one of hundreds of thousands over the last decade.

“We have filled more than half a million potholes at this period in time,” Fischer said.

Nearly 50 workers are assigned throughout the Metro to fix roadways.

“45 public works employees from roads and operations are working on potholes daily, weather permitting,” Fischer said.

Potholes are one of the top complaints the city gets, and Metro Public Works’ director Vanessa Burns believed half a million potholes may actually be low.

“The number of potholes is probably more than the number behind me, sometimes potholes just get fixed without getting recorded,” Burns said.

WAVE News may have proof. A large hole on Logistics Drive near Kentucky Trailer was reported to 311. A block before, other potholes plague the road as well.

“Probably the 540,000 is a lot higher than that,” Burns said.

Drivers likely don’t find the reflections in rain-filled potholes striking after hitting one with their tire. Metro takes damage claims, but payout information wasn’t readily available.

“Our pothole brigade of city workers is responsible for just about every metro road that you see except the interstate highways,” Fischer said.

And depending where people drive, streets can be awash in potholes.

However, people sending in pothole reports did have a slight sense of humor.

One user simply drew a circle around all of Jefferson County to highlight their frustration with potholes.

Fischer said the team is calling on the public to report more area potholes and damaged roadways.

“While we’ve got people going out to find trouble spots and potholes, we need our citizens to help us to tell us where these potholes are as well,” Fischer said. “Think about our Public Works as the official pothole brigade, but we need more.”

Potholes can be reported by calling 311, by sending a report on Twitter using the hashtag #502pothole, and reporting online by clicking or tapping here.

