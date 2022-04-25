Slowest 2 minutes in sports: Kentucky Turtle Derby is back!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Old Forester’s Kentucky Turtle Derby is back!

Thanks to a deal with DraftKings, turtle lovers can now earn cash by correctly predicting the race’s winners for the first time. The race will even be shown in over 10,000 bars and restaurants across the country.

To get in on the action starting now and until the race at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, fans can answer a set of questions about the event’s eight turtles. Those who get all of the answers right will share a $5,000 prize pool.

Fun fact: turtles first raced in Louisville in 1945 during World War II.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.