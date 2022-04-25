Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Spider monkey with ‘Batman’ markings born at Florida zoo

Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of...
Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting.(Brevard Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (CNN) – A spider monkey was born with “Batman” markings at the Brevard Zoo in Florida.

The mark on its face looks like the “bat-signal” -- the silhouette of a bat extending its wings. It’s used to call Batman when the bad guys are stirring up trouble in Gotham City.

Zookeepers aren’t sure yet if it’s a boy or girl, but the little one is doing well.

Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air
From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to UofL in critical condition.
Man critically injured in crash on Taylor Boulevard
At least two cars were severely damaged in a crash on Mount Washington Road.
3-car crash on Mount Washington Road under investigation; one person seriously injured
Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating...
Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media

Latest News

Students from Arvin Education Center’s Engineering Academy in Buckner designed and built boats...
Cardboard, duct tape boats put to the test by Oldham County students
Peter Harley, a North Carolina grandfather plans to row solo from US to France.
ACROSS THE SEA: 61-year-old man to row solo from US to France
One of the planes plunged to the ground in the Arizona desert.
Pilots speak after mid-air plane swap stunt goes wrong in Arizona
Authorities said kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar was found Tuesday. Police earlier...
Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained
The film comes to live in the concert event and features the entire film on a huge screen,...
‘Encanto’ goes on tour with sing-along film concert this summer