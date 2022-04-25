Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/25

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Watching for a few strong storms in a few hours that could produce a severe weather warning or two. Not a dramatic setup but one that just has enough kick for t-storms to take advantage of the morning heating/ added moisture and wind shear along the front. Current thinking is timing would be roughly 12pm-4 or 5pm. Especially along/east of I-65. Just be alert.

Calmer weather for really the rest of the week with chilly air Tuesday and gradually warming up from that point on.

Another slow-moving low pressure will push in a warm front late Friday into Saturday. We’ll need to watch that for some fog/light showers. Especially for the Balloon Race. Runners may enjoy the cloudy/light rain setup.

We will be in the warm sector Sunday so the Pegasus Parade looks like it will feature a more humid/warm setup with a few t-storms.

Still too early to get more specific than that on the above and certainly a bit early to talk about Oaks and Derby.

I will do that starting tomorrow!

