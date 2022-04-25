Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Todd Pletcher (Again) Has Multiple Contenders in the Oaks and Derby

Todd Pletcher is taking multiple swings at the Kentucky Derby
Todd Pletcher is taking multiple swings at the Kentucky Derby(Kendrick Haskins)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Todd Pletcher contention took to the Churchill Downs track on Monday morning. “I think everyone’s come in well. I like the way they breezed over the track the first time. So far, so good,” said Pletcher.

You would think keeping an eye on this many contenders would be difficult, but Pletcher says that’s not the hard part. “Hardest part is watching them all during the race. The rest of it is what we do on a daily basis. We’re used to that,” Pletcher commented.

As of now, Pletcher has three horses in the Oaks and three in the Derby, but his latest entrant into the Run for the Roses Pioneer of Medina is not guaranteed. “Yeah, there’s a decision to make to decide if we want to run or not,” said Pletcher. Pioneer of Medina qualified for the race after Morello scratched due to a foot injury, but Pletcher is non-committal to the Derby. “Ultimately, discuss the pro’s and con’s, but the horse is doing well. Thought he breezed through this morning. Seems to be in position if we decide we want to do it,” Pletcher said.

If Pioneer of Medina is not able to go, Pletcher was still have a good look at taking home another garland of roses and lilies.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air
From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to UofL in critical condition.
Man critically injured in crash on Taylor Boulevard
At least two cars were severely damaged in a crash on Mount Washington Road.
3-car crash on Mount Washington Road under investigation; one person seriously injured
Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating...
Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media

Latest News

Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater both attended and were quarterbacks for the University of...
Lamar Jackson, Teddy Bridgewater returning to Louisville for wellness day
D. Wayne Lukas recovering after positive COVID-19 test
D. Wayne Lukas Speaks On Baffert Suspension
The team is hoping to pack Louisville Slugger Field for the first time since 2019.
Louisville Slugger Field completes major park renovations
ZED RUN is a cryptocurrency-based digital horse-racing game.
‘Digital horse-racing’ trend offers thrill of owning a racehorse online