Todd Pletcher (Again) Has Multiple Contenders in the Oaks and Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Todd Pletcher contention took to the Churchill Downs track on Monday morning. “I think everyone’s come in well. I like the way they breezed over the track the first time. So far, so good,” said Pletcher.

You would think keeping an eye on this many contenders would be difficult, but Pletcher says that’s not the hard part. “Hardest part is watching them all during the race. The rest of it is what we do on a daily basis. We’re used to that,” Pletcher commented.

As of now, Pletcher has three horses in the Oaks and three in the Derby, but his latest entrant into the Run for the Roses Pioneer of Medina is not guaranteed. “Yeah, there’s a decision to make to decide if we want to run or not,” said Pletcher. Pioneer of Medina qualified for the race after Morello scratched due to a foot injury, but Pletcher is non-committal to the Derby. “Ultimately, discuss the pro’s and con’s, but the horse is doing well. Thought he breezed through this morning. Seems to be in position if we decide we want to do it,” Pletcher said.

If Pioneer of Medina is not able to go, Pletcher was still have a good look at taking home another garland of roses and lilies.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.