Waterfront Park named one of the best riverwalks in America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - USA Today named Waterfront Park’s riverwalk one of the country’s best, placing the park fourth in a competition with 20 others.

This is the second year in a row that Waterfront Park has been nominated for the award.

The park was created in the late 1990s, when it was just a wasteland of scrap yards and heavy industrial use. Today, it is the site of an urban park in the middle of downtown Louisville, which hosts events, concerts, and meetings for over 2.2 million people per year.

Most notably, Waterfront Park holds a crowd of more than 800,000 people per year for Thunder Over Louisville, a fireworks show to kick off Kentucky Derby season.

From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics squadron parachute team.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.