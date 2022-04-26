Contact Troubleshooters
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns

A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012 in Concord, N.H.((AP Photo/Jim Cole))
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services issued the recall on beef products that were manufactured between Feb. 1 and April 8, according to an FSIS notice. The recalled brands include Nature’s Reserve, SEG, Thomas Farms, Tajima Beef Patties, and Marketside Butcher wagyu beef.

There have been no reports of people getting sick after eating the recalled ground beef products.

The list of beef items and product codes that are being recalled can be viewed here; the product labels can be found here.

