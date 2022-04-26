Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

African American distillery chosen as official bourbon of Louisville’s Great Steamboat Race

Brough Brothers Distillery, owned by three Louisville brothers, officially opened its doors on...
Brough Brothers Distillery, owned by three Louisville brothers, officially opened its doors on July 16, 2021.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first African American-owned distillery in Kentucky has been selected to serve their bourbon during Louisville’s annual Great Steamboat Race.

A special tasting and selection was held Tuesday with Brough Brothers Distillery of Louisville to determine which bourbon will be served to passengers on the Belle of Louisville during the race down the Ohio River against the Belle of Cincinnati.

Louisville’s Brough Brothers Distillery is owned and operated by brothers Victor, Bryson and Chris Yarbrough.

“We grew up watching this event,” Victor said. “You know coming from the west end of Louisville and being able to see this and actually be able to participate as an official sponsor is really special full circle for us so we hope everyone enjoys the event and enjoys our bourbon.”

The race is set to be held on Wednesday, May 4, the release said.

Tickets for the Belle of Louisville are sold out. To purchase tickets on the Belle of Cincinnati, call (800) 261-8586.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
At least two cars were severely damaged in a crash on Mount Washington Road.
3-car crash on Mount Washington Road under investigation; one person seriously injured
Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air
The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to UofL in critical condition.
Man critically injured in crash on Taylor Boulevard
Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating...
Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Evening, April 26, 2022
The Bridge to Crafts Careers Program launched at Cave Hill Cemetery in April 2022.
Historic Cave Hill Cemetery serving as site of stone masonry career program
Former LMPD headquarters
DOJ investigation into LMPD hits one year mark
The community ambassadors stand out with their bright yellow shirts.
Highlands community ambassadors work to reduce crime, make strides cleaning up area
Quintez Brown, accused of attempting to shoot and kill mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, will...
Quintez Brown’s lawyers argue for release until federal trial