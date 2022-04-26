Contact Troubleshooters
Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River

(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials confirmed the body of a Louisville diver was recovered from the Ohio River Friday afternoon.

In a release sent Tuesday, the Oldham County coroner’s officer confirmed William Keith Elkins, 58, was found dead by dive team members.

Officials said Elkins was working for a business located on 1900 Victory Court in Prospect when he failed to resurface.

Oldham County Dispatch received the initial 911 call around 12:46 p.m. on Friday, and the OC water rescue plan was activated.

Multiple units were called to respond followed by a specialized commercial dive team requested by the Incident Commander due to hazardous river conditions, the release said.

Around 8:30 p.m., first responders were able to recover Elkins’ body. He was taken to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville and autopsy results are pending.

Multiple federal, state and local agencies are participating in the ongoing investigation due to its complex nature. The process is expected to take several months.

Crews responding to the initial search include the North Oldham Fire Department and their river response vessel, Oldham County Emergency Management, Oldham County EMS and the Oldham County Police Department. Additional assets were provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department Dive Team.

