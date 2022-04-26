Cardboard, duct tape boats put to the test by Oldham County students

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Days before the Great Steamboat Race on the Ohio River, students in Oldham County put their own boats to the test.

Students from Arvin Education Center’s Engineering Academy in Buckner designed and built boats out of cardboard and duct tape to host the Arvin Center Cardboard Boat Regatta at the Oldham County Family YMCA.

(Story continues below video)

Students from Arvin Education Center’s Engineering Academy in Buckner designed and built the boats.

Tuesday, it was the first time their creations hit the water, and with a crowd watching, it was time to see if they would sink or swim.

“I thought it was just some school project, but no, it’s like a big deal,” freshman Will Eichberger said. “It was crazy, and then it was like, if you fail, then everybody is going to laugh at us. When somebody fell in, everybody went crazy. It was awful.”

The students said they worked on their boats for roughly two hours each day, two days per week. It took around five weeks to put everything together.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.