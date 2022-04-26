Community partners chip in for Louisville’s Hope Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Hope Village, a city-run outdoor homeless camp that opened on Monday, is getting help from community partners.

The Hope Village sits at the corner of College and Brook Streets and will provide medical treatment, veterinarian access for pets, warm meals, showers, and a needle exchange program to its temporary tenants. The goal is to help the homeless transition into permanent housing.

It’s being mostly funded by American Rescue Plan funding, but organizers of the village said none of it could be done without help from local organizations and helpers.

SOS, which stands for Supplies Overseas, is one of those partners. Local support is equally important to them.

”Something that we’ve been trying to communicate the past few years since we started a local program is that global health is also local,” SOS Local Health Program Manager Portia Watson said. “So, we’re trying to help our community in ways we might not be able to internationally.”

Angel Todd of the Hope Buss, which operates the Hope Village, said collaborations like the one with SOS are what will keep the Hope Village running.

“In order to be good neighbors, you have to work together,” Todd said. “Nobody has a monopoly on anything. Anybody can be a resource. Any time that we can link up with each other and talk through how we can better serve someone else, it always works out. The SOS staff have been absolutely wonderful in all the crazy things we’ve asked for that we didn’t even think we might need.”

The Hope Village is asking for donations. To learn more and to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.