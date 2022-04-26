Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Community partners chip in for Louisville’s Hope Village

The Hope Village sits at the corner of College and Brook Streets and will provide medical treatment, veterinarian access for pets, warm meals, showers, and a ne
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Hope Village, a city-run outdoor homeless camp that opened on Monday, is getting help from community partners.

The Hope Village sits at the corner of College and Brook Streets and will provide medical treatment, veterinarian access for pets, warm meals, showers, and a needle exchange program to its temporary tenants. The goal is to help the homeless transition into permanent housing.

It’s being mostly funded by American Rescue Plan funding, but organizers of the village said none of it could be done without help from local organizations and helpers.

SOS, which stands for Supplies Overseas, is one of those partners. Local support is equally important to them.

”Something that we’ve been trying to communicate the past few years since we started a local program is that global health is also local,” SOS Local Health Program Manager Portia Watson said. “So, we’re trying to help our community in ways we might not be able to internationally.”

Angel Todd of the Hope Buss, which operates the Hope Village, said collaborations like the one with SOS are what will keep the Hope Village running.

“In order to be good neighbors, you have to work together,” Todd said. “Nobody has a monopoly on anything. Anybody can be a resource. Any time that we can link up with each other and talk through how we can better serve someone else, it always works out. The SOS staff have been absolutely wonderful in all the crazy things we’ve asked for that we didn’t even think we might need.”

The Hope Village is asking for donations. To learn more and to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. ,...
Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating
Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air

Latest News

Flipping a home can net you some big money if you do it right.
How rising interest rates might change how flippers approach housing market
800 block of Mulberry Street, Louisville
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone
LMPD made no arrests at the scene, but a spokesperson stated that “evidence of criminal conduct...
Police board up run-down Germantown home; neighbors glad to see ‘squatters’ gone
Flippers finished the second floor on this home and more than doubled the price that they...
How rising interest rates might change how flippers approach housing market
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: 3-year-old child in critical condition after hit-and-run on Southside Drive