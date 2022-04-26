D. Wayne Lukas Speaks On Baffert Suspension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Things seem the same on the backside a couple weeks out from the Derby. The contenders galloping around the Churchill Downs track under the watchful eye of their trainers, but there’s something missing...Bob Baffert. “It’s pretty strange. You know, he’s always well represented, and when he shows up you know he’s going to be tough to beat,” said trainer Todd Pletcher.

The Baffert barn looks like a ghost town...and his contemporaries can feel the difference at the track without the sports most recognizable face. “You know look, you still got to tip your hat. The guy’s won six Derbies. He’s kicked some tail. I was second in the Derby in ‘95, he’s won six since then,” said trainer Kenny McPeek.

Bob Baffert not being in the mix for the Kentucky Derby is bad for the sport if you ask another hall of fame trainer. D. Wayne Lukas has seen it all in horse racing and understands what Baffert means to the sport. Bob Baffert was the face of the Derby for the last whatever years. The last decade. To not have him in this is a great loss. Trust me,” exclaimed Lukas. He says the handling of the Baffert situation with Medina Spirit that ultimately led to the trainer’s suspension took too long, shouldn’t have been much more than a fine, and was greatly exaggerated. “It’s hard to explain to the lay person the horse was not enhanced. He was not doped. He had a medication that is legal. He just had a threshold level that was too high,” said Lukas.

Lukas also says although Baffert is not here, his finger prints are still all over the Derby. “The two horses (Messier and Taiba) that he has here that are running are not in his name. There’s nobody who’s going to be camouflaged or thought that they’re not his. They’re his.)

