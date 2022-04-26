Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Daily aspirin provides little benefit, study says

A new recommendation said people older than 60 shouldn’t start taking a daily aspirin for primary prevention of heart problems in most cases. (CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For years, daily low-dose aspirin was recommended to prevent heart attack and stroke.

Scientists now say they see little benefit for most healthy people and say it may contribute to a risk of bleeding in your stomach or brain that goes up as you get older.

The latest recommendations are from the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force.

The group said people older than 60 shouldn’t start taking a daily aspirin for primary prevention of heart problems in most cases.

If you’re between 40 and 59 years old, the group leaves it up to you and your doctor to decide whether you should take a daily aspirin in specific circumstances.

If you’ve had a heart attack, a stroke or other heart or circulation problems and your doctor has put you on daily aspirin, don’t stop taking it.

Instead, talk with them about what the new recommendations mean for you.

The recommendations were published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. ,...
Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating
Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air

Latest News

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It’s the first...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
Surveillance video shows the moments before 41-year-old Eric Pope, a Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar...
Man dies after being punched by bouncer outside bar
Sources close to the investigation say they have a person of interest, and he is cooperating.
VIDEO: Bouncer punches customer outside Philadelphia bar; man later dies from injuries
FILE - Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin, Jr. speaks Dec. 3, 2021, in...
Justices to hear Oklahoma appeal in tribal jurisdiction case
Whether thousands of migrants cross the U.S. border next month could come down to what's...
GOP to grill DHS secretary on blocked Title 42 lift