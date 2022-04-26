Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

DerbyTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/26

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beautiful weather the next couple of days (just some cold nights).

Just as we warm back up, several fronts and low pressures will pass by all the way into next week...increasing the rain chances.

We kick this off with a warm front later Thursday into Friday with some spotty showers/fog. We will get into a more humid setup Sat/Sun that may ease slightly Monday before going back up again Tuesday/Wednesday next week. As long as we are in those humid zones, the risk is here for scattered showers and thunderstorm to form. It won’t rain all the time but we have several KY Derby Festival events taking place so timing is key. We will fine-tune this as we get closer.

As it stands now, the parade of systems should then take a break with cooler weather flowing in. That MAY time out perfecting for Oaks/Derby.

But the spacing and timing of these waves of energy will be key on that last part.

Busy days ahead of us! (well, me.)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
At least two cars were severely damaged in a crash on Mount Washington Road.
3-car crash on Mount Washington Road under investigation; one person seriously injured
Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air
The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to UofL in critical condition.
Man critically injured in crash on Taylor Boulevard
Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating...
Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media

Latest News

DerbyTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/26
DerbyTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/26
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Tuesday morning, April 26, 2022
Artificial intelligence is being used to bring old photos to life. Also, the world could be in...
Your Money: Recession looming?, Changing vacation plans, Snapchat growth, Animating old photos
We'll watch for cooler but comfortable conditions through the middle of the week.
FORECAST: Lots of sunshine today; Frost Advisory tonight