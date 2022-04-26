DerbyTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/26

Beautiful weather the next couple of days (just some cold nights).

Just as we warm back up, several fronts and low pressures will pass by all the way into next week...increasing the rain chances.

We kick this off with a warm front later Thursday into Friday with some spotty showers/fog. We will get into a more humid setup Sat/Sun that may ease slightly Monday before going back up again Tuesday/Wednesday next week. As long as we are in those humid zones, the risk is here for scattered showers and thunderstorm to form. It won’t rain all the time but we have several KY Derby Festival events taking place so timing is key. We will fine-tune this as we get closer.

As it stands now, the parade of systems should then take a break with cooler weather flowing in. That MAY time out perfecting for Oaks/Derby.

But the spacing and timing of these waves of energy will be key on that last part.

Busy days ahead of us! (well, me.)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.