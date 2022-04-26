Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

DOJ investigation into LMPD hits one year mark

Former LMPD headquarters
Former LMPD headquarters(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one year since the United States Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation into Louisville Metro Police department and Metro government.

So far, no findings from that federal investigation have been released.

WAVE News checked with LMPD, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the justice department, who all said the federal investigation is still underway.

These investigations can take more than a year to complete. The DOJ is gathering information from a five year time period.

LMPD told WAVE News they are still cooperating with the justice department as the investigation unfolds.

Fischer said investigators are still gathering information from the community as well, but said Metro is not waiting for the justice department recommendations to come down.

He said metro government has already banned no knock warrants, set up an inspector general’s office and completed a top to bottom review of LMPD with an outside consultant.

“We have not waited for any investigation to complete itself,” Fischer said. “We started our own review with the Hillard Heintz review, we’re working hand and glove with DOJ. The goal is to improve the relationship between the community and police as quickly as we can.”

One of the mayor’s goals was to create a performance review board within LMPD to evaluate use of force incidents and give quick feedback to officers.

LMPD said the board has been created but has not reviewed cases yet because it’s still trying to finalize how it will operate.

Once the DOJ investigation finishes, it can enter a consent decree with the federal court.

That’s a judge approved deal between the local and federal governments to make changes.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
At least two cars were severely damaged in a crash on Mount Washington Road.
3-car crash on Mount Washington Road under investigation; one person seriously injured
Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air
The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to UofL in critical condition.
Man critically injured in crash on Taylor Boulevard
Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating...
Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Evening, April 26, 2022
The Bridge to Crafts Careers Program launched at Cave Hill Cemetery in April 2022.
Historic Cave Hill Cemetery serving as site of stone masonry career program
The community ambassadors stand out with their bright yellow shirts.
Highlands community ambassadors work to reduce crime, make strides cleaning up area
Quintez Brown, accused of attempting to shoot and kill mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, will...
Quintez Brown’s lawyers argue for release until federal trial