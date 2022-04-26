Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court

Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee County Middle High School.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A now-former Kentucky teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student was in court Tuesday.

Courtney Horn had her first appearance in front of a judge for an arraignment hearing. She’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee County Middle High School.

(Story continues below image)

Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee County Middle High School.(WKYT)

Court documents show Lee County Superintendent Sarah Wasson reported a possible inappropriate relationship between Horn, a PE teacher at Lee County Middle High School, and a 16-year-old student.

At that point, Kentucky State Police began an investigation.

A warrant shows that a KSP detective interviewed Horn. During the interview, Horn admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the student at her house after school hours. That same detective also interviewed the student who told the detective that she and Horn were involved in a sexual relationship.

Wasson sent home a note to parents telling them about the investigation and letting them know that Horn had been fired.

Horn is facing charges of third-degree sodomy, third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

She is out of jail on bond. The judge said she cannot be on Lee County school property or have any contact with students. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 10 at 1:30.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Louisville diver recovered from Ohio River
Auto Center
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating
A hamburger made from pure 85% lean ground beef is ready for tasting Thursday, March 15, 2012...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of...
LMPD: Condition of 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Southside Drive updated
Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown, Ind. ,...
Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house

Latest News

Traffic is backed up on I-71 in Henry County on reports of a fiery multi-vehicle accident.
All lanes closed on I-71 South in Henry Co. due to fiery multi-vehicle accident
Parents got their last chance to ask district leaders questions about the plan in-person...
JCPS hosts final planned public meeting about new school assignment plan
Rendering of the new $135 million Heaven Hill distillery scheduled to be built in Bardstown.
Heaven Hill expanding with return of whiskey distillery in Bardstown
A ribbon cutting event was organized for Donerail Run, a 312-unit complex offering housing for...
City hosts ribbon cutting event for affordable housing complex outside Jeffersontown
Storm debris
Metro Public Works collecting storm debris through end of April