FORECAST: Clear and cold overnight, frost possible

WEATHER HEADLINES

Frost Advisory Wednesday morning

Wednesday a.m. lows 30s, p.m. highs 70s

Unsettled weather arrives late week, weekend into Derby week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re heading into a crisp, clear overnight period that will result in some frost by Wednesday morning in many areas. Those in the heat island of urban Louisville will likely avoid frost, but frost potential increases as you head away from the city.

After the cold start in the 30s, we’ll head up closer to 70 degrees by Wednesday afternoon under sunny skies.

It stays mostly clear Wednesday night but warmer air moving in will keep temperatures in the 40s in most spots, preventing frost potential Thursday morning.

Thursday is a mostly cloudy day with a small shower chance that increases toward evening. Highs on Thursday will be close to 70 degrees once again.

Rain chances reappear Friday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Rain chances will increase at times into the weekend. While it won’t be a washout the unsettled weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue at times - even into Derby week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.