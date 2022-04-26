Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

FORECAST: Clear and cold overnight, frost possible

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Frost Advisory Wednesday morning
  • Wednesday a.m. lows 30s, p.m. highs 70s
  • Unsettled weather arrives late week, weekend into Derby week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re heading into a crisp, clear overnight period that will result in some frost by Wednesday morning in many areas. Those in the heat island of urban Louisville will likely avoid frost, but frost potential increases as you head away from the city.

After the cold start in the 30s, we’ll head up closer to 70 degrees by Wednesday afternoon under sunny skies.

It stays mostly clear Wednesday night but warmer air moving in will keep temperatures in the 40s in most spots, preventing frost potential Thursday morning.

Thursday is a mostly cloudy day with a small shower chance that increases toward evening. Highs on Thursday will be close to 70 degrees once again.

Rain chances reappear Friday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Rain chances will increase at times into the weekend. While it won’t be a washout the unsettled weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue at times - even into Derby week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Evening, April 26, 2022

Most Read

From the rides, to the food vendor, to the show opening - starting with the special tactics...
Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return
At least two cars were severely damaged in a crash on Mount Washington Road.
3-car crash on Mount Washington Road under investigation; one person seriously injured
Calls came in around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Bon Air
The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to UofL in critical condition.
Man critically injured in crash on Taylor Boulevard
Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating...
Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
DerbyTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/26
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
WAVE News - Monday night, April 25, 2022
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/25
We’ve seen everything from sleet falling to 82° and sunshine for Thunder.
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts Thunder Over Louisville