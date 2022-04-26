FORECAST: Frost Advisory

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of frost early Wednesday

Wednesday: a.m. lows 30s, p.m. highs 70s

Unsettled weather arrives late week, weekend into Derby week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear and cold overnight with most locations dipping into the 30s by Wednesday morning. Winds will continue to ease and frost is possible, especially away from the core of the city.

A Frost ADVISORY is in place!

We’ll work to warm through the 40s, 50s & 60s Wednesday afternoon. Highs under plenty of sunshine should top out near 70 degrees.

It stays mostly clear Wednesday night, but warmer air moving in will keep temperatures in the 40s in most spots, preventing frost potential Thursday morning.

Thursday is a mostly cloudy day with a small shower chance that increases toward evening. Highs on Thursday will be close to 70 degrees once again.

Rain chances reappear Friday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Rain chances will increase at times into the weekend. While it won’t be a washout, the unsettled weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue at times - even into Derby week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.