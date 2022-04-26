Hearing delayed for man accused of shooting construction worker, police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A competency hearing for the man accused of killing a construction worker and shooting a police officer on the Watterson Expressway has been delayed for several months.

Keyshaun Stewart, 25, was charged back in November after he allegedly shot and killed Fred O’Bannon, a construction worker who was sitting in his work truck near the Watterson Expressway and the Dixie Highway overpass.

Police said Stewart approached an off-duty officer, LMPD Sgt. Chris Lane, who was sitting in his cruiser. Stewart shot Lane in the face, according to investigators, but was able to chase and apprehend the suspect.

Stewart was arraigned in Jefferson County District Court on Nov. 24 and his bond was set at $1 million. He remains booked at Metro Corrections.

On Tuesday, Stewart’s attorneys said his competency hearing was delayed because there is a backlog at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center for analysis on suspects.

They said Stewart’s hearing has been rescheduled for the end of August.

