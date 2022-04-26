Contact Troubleshooters
Highlands community ambassadors work to reduce crime, make strides cleaning up area

The community ambassadors stand out with their bright yellow shirts.
By Tori Gessner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six months ago, Louisville expanded its community ambassador program to the Highlands following reports of car jackings, robberies, and other violent crime in the area.

WAVE News recently followed up to find out if their work has been effective.

The city spent $1 million of American Rescue Plan funds to expand the community ambassador program with the goal of reducing crime and cleaning the Highlands of graffiti and litter.

“Just trying to beautify the neighborhood,” Theo Alexander, a Highlands community ambassador said.

On Friday, Alexander made his rounds and visited business owners on Bardstown Rd. working the “safety detail.” He said other ambassadors work different details including “homeless outreach.”

Business owner Bassam Othman told WAVE News the ambassadors add “order” to the Highlands, especially on Friday and Saturday nights when the area is the busiest.

“They clean up,” Othman said. “They check up on us, they come in and give us a waive, and they keep it moving.”

While it’s difficult to tell if the community ambassadors have helped reduce crime by looking at LMPD’s crime map, Alexander and his partner, community ambassador Charles Satchell, said their presence alone can help improve safety despite not having police powers.

“(It) makes (criminals) change their mind and say, ‘I’m not going to do that over here,’” Satchell said.

The ambassadors have made measurable strides in other ways.

In February alone, the ambassadors picked up 94 trash bags worth of litter, scrubbed 146 graffiti tags and made 32 new business contacts, according to the city.

Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who represents the Highlands area, believes the ambassadors’ work goes beyond the duties of police and public works employees.

“They’ve built relationships, they know and understand their needs, they know what’s in their wheelhouse and what they need to send to other government departments,” Armstrong said.

Community ambassadors are also present in the West End, South End, and Downtown.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
