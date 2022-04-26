Contact Troubleshooters
Historic Cave Hill Cemetery serving as site of stone masonry career program

The Bridge to Crafts Careers Program launched at Cave Hill Cemetery in April 2022.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local initiative has piqued the interest of some students in sharpening their stone masonry skills.

Last week, the new Cave Hill Bridge to Crafts Careers Program debuted, intended to introduce Jefferson Community & Technical College students to the craft of creating buildings, structures, and sculptures out of stone. Over a 10-week period until late June, five Bridge to Crafts Careers interns will focus on masonry cleaning, conservation, safety and maintenance.

”As far as being a cemetery - and especially being a cemetery established in 1848 - it’s critical that we are taking care of the monuments and markers,” Cave Hill Cemetery President and CEO Gwen Mooney said. “We’re capturing that history and keeping that story alive in the future.”

Interns will have the chance to spend time in Frankfort so that they can see the Old State Capital Building, study restoration work that has been done there, and learn about Kentucky’s other historic preservation efforts.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

