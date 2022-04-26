Lamar Jackson, Teddy Bridgewater returning to Louisville for wellness day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former University of Louisville quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater are returning to the city to encourage Louisvillians to live healthy lives during the first ever Derby City Reunion Weekend.

Because of the COVID pandemic, nearly one in every five Americans has put off getting healthcare for the last two years. Everyone is invited to the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center as the two NFL quarterbacks receive free health exams and have a fun afternoon filled with games and fitness challenges.

The event is on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I’m excited to return to Louisville,” Bridgewater, who is now the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, said. “The city and the people have supported me a lot during my career. I wanted to say thank you with this event encouraging kids and families to live their best lives.”

The organizers hope this event will encourage people to live healthier and longer lives by promoting preventive care.

“It’s extremely rewarding to collaborate with these players who have been committed to making this happen for more than two years,” Dexter Santos, the event organizer and vice president of player services at the NFL Players Association, said. “Our hope is that we can establish this as an annual event that benefits Louisville youth and families and allows other iconic figures with special ties to the city to provide something of value that positively impacts the community.”

This year, Liberty Financial is a sponsor of Derby City Reunion Weekend, which is also backed by Prüvit, Limestone Title & Escrow, Planet Fitness, Metro United Way, and the Rajon Rondo Foundation. The event was also made possible by the Forever Dreamers Foundation, Be the Bridge Foundation, the T.E.A.M. Elam Foundation, Louisville Parks and Recreation, the Louisville Thoroughbred Society, and the Cargina Group.

