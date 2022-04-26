A look inside Churchill Downs’ $45 million Homestretch Club

Contact Troubleshooters
The new Churchill Downs Homestretch Club is an all-inclusive trackside space with new club stadium seats, club lounges, hospitality rooms, and a what is being called Kentucky’s longest bar.(Churchill Downs)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One week before Kentucky Derby 148, Churchill Downs is opening its brand new $45 million Homestretch Club, an all-inclusive trackside space with new stadium seats, club lounges, hospitality rooms, and a what is being called Kentucky’s longest bar.

The Homestretch Club’s construction took over a year and was originally announced in July 2021.

The 18,600 square foot grandstand area will have three extra seating options overlooking the renowned track’s homestretch near the Twin Spires. It has 23 trackside lounges along the rail for 184 people, 73 terraced dining tables for up to 438 people, 2,618 cushioned club stadium seats, and five private VIP lounges. Its 95-foot bar is believed to be the state’s longest bar ever built.

The creation of the Homestretch Club reduced the number of Churchill Downs grandstand seats by roughly 2,000.

The Homestretch Club will open on Saturday, April 30 for the 44-day Spring Meet’s Opening Night.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

