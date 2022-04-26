Contact Troubleshooters
Man found dead inside Indiana Auto Center; Jeffersonville police investigating

By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside of Auto Center Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m., Jeffersonville police officers responded to a “call for service” at a business on 129 East Market Street, the release said. When they arrived, officers found a man dead inside Auto Center.

Investigators said there are no obvious signs of foul play in the man’s death at this time. Police have scheduled an autopsy as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the release, the man’s death appears to be an “isolated incident’ and there is no danger to the community.

If anyone has information, please call the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tips line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).

